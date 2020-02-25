Hall County inmate charged for downloading child pornography while at LaGrange Transitional Center

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has charged a LaGrange Transitional Center inmate with violating the Computer or Electronic Pornography and Child Exploitation Act of 2007 while in custody.

The GBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip from a task force member employed by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office that Charles Ray Dye, Jr. may have been downloading child pornography while in the facility.

In cooperation with the Georgia Department of Corrections, LaGrange Police contacted Dye and found that he was had a cell phone in the facility which, due to his status, he was allowed to have.

Police reviewed the phone’s contents and found multiple still photos and videos in a “secure application” that depicted various children under the age of 16 engaging in a variety of sexual acts.

Dye was told by police that he was under arrested for Violation of the Computer or Electronic Pornography and child Exploitation Act of 2007, with more likely charges to follow. After the arrest by LaGrange Police, Dye was transferred out of LaGrange Transitional Center and taken to a more secure GDOC facility.