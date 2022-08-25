HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A Harris County man facing multiple charges, including Malice Murder and Felony Murder, appeared in Superior Court Thursday morning. Johnnie Bryant, 68, allegedly shot Dylan Eldridge, 29, off of Sunnyside Church Road in Pine Mountain on Nov. 1, 2021, over a property line dispute.

Bryant’s attorney, Jackie Patterson maintains the shooting was self-defense. A group was gathered with Eldridge when the shooting happened. Patterson said Bryant was in fear of his safety.

“Mr. Bryant did not wake up that morning intending to shoot anyone, he just didn’t do that. When Mr. Dylan put his life in fear, he had no choice but to defend himself otherwise we may not be standing here today,” said Patterson.

According to court testimony, Bryant is facing multiple aggravated assault charges due to allegations that, at the time of the shooting, he was waving a gun at the other people with Eldridge.

Bryant has been charged with the following:

Malice Murder

Felony Murder

Aggravated Assault

Aggravated Assault

Aggravated Assault

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime

He plead not guilty to all charges. The State presented most of the evidence to Patterson however, they are still waiting on certain details to return from the GBI crime lab. Eldridge’s family was in attendance for the hearing but declined to comment.

Bryant’s trial date has been set for Feb. 20, 2023, tentatively.

