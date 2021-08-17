Harris County man sentenced to 40 years in prison for child molestation

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A Harris County man will serve 40 years in prison for child molestation and other charges.

According to a news release from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, on August 16, 2021, Paul Timothy Odom was sentenced by Chief Judge Gil McBride to serve 40 years, after being convicted back in June in a child molestation case from 2019. Odom was found guilty on six felony counts related to child sex crimes, including child molestation and aggravated child molestation, according to the release.

Odom, age 36, was arrested back in 2019 following an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.