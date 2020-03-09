Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigating Thursday homicide

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga (WRBL) – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect involved with shooting and killing a 46-year-old man.

On Thursday, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a deceased person, later identified as 46-year-old Ismar Odil Hidalgo Martinez, on Old West Point Rd near Pearl St in West Point, Georgia.

Martinez died as a result of a gunshot wound in an apparent homicide that occurred sometime between 6:20pm and 8:30pm on Thursday.

He was discovered near his burgundy Toyota Tacoma truck that was pulled onto the shoulder of the road.

Investigators are asking for any information that the public may be able to provide regarding this incident or anyone seen in this area around the time of this event.

Please contact Inv. Williamson at (706) 628-9400 with any information.