HARTWELL, G.A. (WSPA) – A Hart County commissioner will face more charges after his arrest Sunday.

As we previously reported, James Ricky Carter was arrested for terroristic threats and acts along with pointing a gun/pistol towards another.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has added seven warrants this Tuesday for the county commissioner after further investigation with the district attorney’s office.

Carter has been charged for two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of firearm during the commission of a crime, and three counts of cruelty to children in the 3rd degree.

Deputies also arrested Carter’s son 34-year-old Jake Elliott Carter Sunday for aggravated battery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, terroristic threats and acts, and three counts of cruelty to children in the 3rd degree.

Cater is scheduled for a bond hearing today at 2 p.m. at the Hart County Detention Center.