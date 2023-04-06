AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A head-on collision between two vehicles in Autauga County left two men dead on Wednesday, April 5.

The crash happened at 2:30 p.m. on Autauga County 40, three miles west of Deatsville.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says Bobby D. Barfield, 69, was fatally injured when the pickup truck he was driving collided with an SUV driven by Beverly A. Wilbanks, 83, of Millbrook.

Marshall R. Dannelley, 58, a passenger in the pickup, was also fatally injured.

According to law enforcement, Barfield and Dannelley, both from Deatsville, were not using seat belts and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate the crash.