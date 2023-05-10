COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — There is a heavy Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office presence on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

According to a WRBL News staffer on the scene, there are multiple unmarked law enforcement vehicles and Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office vehicles on the scene, along with a Muscogee County Coroner.

Authorities have blocked off a portion of Martin Luther King Boulevard near Coolidge Avenue.

This is a developing story. WRBL News 3 will continue to share updates as more details become available.