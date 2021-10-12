COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – There is a heavy police presence at Gilbert Avenue and 47th Street.

Multiple police units have responded to the area and it is cordoned off with police tape.

There is another crime scene a short distance away at Mohawk Street and Holly Avenue. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, two people were shot. Bryan says one person was pronounced dead at the emergency room, while the second is listed as being in critical condition.

This is a developing story. WRBL News 3 has a reporter on scene and is working gather more information. Stay with us on-air and online for new details as they become available.