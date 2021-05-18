Heavy police presence at Liberty Commons Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There is a heavy police presence at Liberty Commons Apartment in Columbus.

The incident happened Tuesday night. Multiple police units have responded to the complex, where investigators are working the crime scene.

Police tape is up, cordoning off a section of the apartment complex. More than a dozen evidence markers are on the ground in the sectioned off area.

Currently there is no information about injuries in the incident.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.

WRBL News 3 has a reporter on scene and is working to gather more information.

Stay with WRBL on air and online for new details as they become available.