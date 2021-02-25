Heavy police presence at Oak Hill Park, death investigation underway

UPDATE – According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, a death investigation is underway at Oak Hill Park.

At this time additional details about the victim and cause of death are not being released.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There is a heavy police presence at Oak Hill Park.

Multiple police units have responded to the mobile home park, located at 3536 St. Marys Road.

Police tape has been put up and is cordoning off a large section of the mobile home park.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.

WRBL News 3 has a reporter on scene and is working to gather more information.

Stay WRBL on air and online for new details as they become available.