UPDATE 03/04/2022 8:40 p.m. – Officials with the Columbus Police Department confirm a shooting is being investigated at the Piggly Wiggly on River Road.

According to police one person was shot in the parking lot of the store. Police responded to shooting at after 5:00 p.m. on March 4, 2022.

Police said the individual was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. The person’s condition is unavailable at this time.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There is a heavy police presence at the Piggly Wiggly on River Road. Police responded to the area Friday evening. The store is located at 4916 River Road

News 3 has a reporter on scene and is working to gather more information.

Crime scene tape is up in the store’s parking lot.



Everyone should avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.

This is a developing story. Stay with us on-air and online as we continue to gather more information.