Heavy Police presence at Schaul Street and Bryan Avenue

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)– There is a heavy police presence in the area of Schaul Street and Bryan Avenue.

Multiple units have responded to the scene, where police tape is cordoning off an area in the 2300 block of Schaul Street.

The Columbus Police Department Robbery and Assault Unit is on scene.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.

WRBL News 3 has a reporter on scene working to gather more information. Stay with us on air and online for more details as they become available.

