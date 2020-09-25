Heavy police presence at SunTrust Bank on Auburn Avenue

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (5:16 p.m.): Columbus Police say that the police action on Auburn Avenue at the SunTrust bank was due to a bank robbery.

Around 3:25 p.m., police say two black males came through the SunTrust drive through in a sedan and held up the teller.

Capt. Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick says the two individuals took an undisclosed amount of money from the bank, and nobody was injured during the incident. The scene is now clear, and the bank robbery is under investigation.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There is a large police presence at the SunTrust Bank on Auburn Avenue off of Macon Road.

The bank is located at 2050 Auburn Avenue.

Police tape has been placed around the building and multiple officers have responded to the scene.

WRBL News 3 has a crew on scene and is working to gather more information on this developing story. Stay with us on air and online for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

81° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 81° 66°

Saturday

84° / 68°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 84° 68°

Sunday

84° / 69°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 84° 69°

Monday

83° / 69°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 83° 69°

Tuesday

79° / 61°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 79° 61°

Wednesday

75° / 57°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 75° 57°

Thursday

78° / 55°
Sunshine
Sunshine 20% 78° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

75°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

75°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
71°

70°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
70°

69°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
69°

68°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

68°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

67°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°

67°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°

67°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

66°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

70°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

73°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

76°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

78°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

81°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

81°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

82°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

82°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

81°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories