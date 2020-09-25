Heavy police presence at SunTrust Bank on Auburn Avenue

UPDATE (5:16 p.m.): Columbus Police say that the police action on Auburn Avenue at the SunTrust bank was due to a bank robbery.

Around 3:25 p.m., police say two black males came through the SunTrust drive through in a sedan and held up the teller.

Capt. Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick says the two individuals took an undisclosed amount of money from the bank, and nobody was injured during the incident. The scene is now clear, and the bank robbery is under investigation.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There is a large police presence at the SunTrust Bank on Auburn Avenue off of Macon Road.

The bank is located at 2050 Auburn Avenue.

Police tape has been placed around the building and multiple officers have responded to the scene.

WRBL News 3 has a crew on scene and is working to gather more information on this developing story. Stay with us on air and online for more information as it becomes available.