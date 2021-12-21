Columbus Police investigating shooting at Wild Bill’s Party Shop

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There is a heavy police presence at Wild Bill’s Party Shop on Macon Road in response to a shooting. Officials with the Columbus Police Department confirm one person, identified as a black male, has been shot. That individual’s condition is not currently available. He has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

The shop, located at 3434 Buena Vista Road, is cordoned off with police tape and multiple shell casings are on the ground. Columbus Police are on scene and there are three unmarked police vehicles.

Police are also investigating a second scene at a Circle K gas station located at the intersection of Reese Road and Macon Road. The Robbery and Assault Unit is on scene.

(Columbus Police on scene at Reese Road and Macon Road/ Photo Credit: Kenzie Beach)

Police are also on scene at a third location, Farmington subdivision on Macon Road. According to officials, police are investigation a vehicle connection to the incident.

Police confirm all three of the scenes are connected but details about how are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL on-air and online for new details as they become available.