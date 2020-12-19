 

Heavy police presence in Moores Mill neighborhood in Auburn

Crime

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – There is heavy law enforcement presence in the Moores Mill neighborhood in Auburn.

Police are asking families who live in area to be on the lookout for a man dressed in all black clothes.

Officials believe the man tried to break into a home along Covington Ridge. The incident happened tonight around 7:45 p.m.

According to officials, the homeowner has surveillance cameras with microphones scared the would-be intruder away.

Police are asking everyone to be on the lookout, if you see anything suspicious, please call 911 immediately.

