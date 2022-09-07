UPDATE:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on scene at an incident at 43rd Street and Gilbert Avenue.

GBI Agent Jeremy Dockings confirms to WRBL that the incident is an officer involved shooting.

Chief Freddie Blackmon has confirmed that an officer has been shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The officer has been hospitalized.

Chief Blackmon said a suspect was shot and killed in the incident.

Officials with Columbus Police Department have confirmed the incident is an officer-involved shooting.

ORIGINAL:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There is a heavy police presence at 43rd Street and Gilbert Avenue.

43rd Street is blocked off by crime scene and the scene spans about a block and a half.

About ten police vehicles are on scene, including at least four homicide detectives.

Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Dustin Harrelson is on scene.

WRBL has a reporter on scene and is working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL on-air and online for new details as they become available