 

Heavy police presence on Dogwood Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There is a heavy police presence on Dogwood Avenue in Columbus.

On Thursday night, multiple police units responded to the area Dogwood Avenue, where police tape is cordoning off an area of the roadway.

The area is about a block over from Rigdon Elementary School and Ardahlia Mack Park.

There is no word on possible injuries at this time. Witnessed on the scene report a shooting occurred in the area, but that information has yet to be confirmed by police.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.

WRBL News 3 has a reporter on scene and is working to gather more information.

Stay with WRBL on air and online for new details as they become available.

