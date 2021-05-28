 

Heavy police presence on Fort Benning Road, one man shot

Crime
Posted: / Updated:
heavy police presence on Fort Benning Road

heavy police presence on Fort Benning Road

UPDATE 05/28/2021 6:39 p.m. – According to officials with the Columbus Police Department, one person was injured in a shooting at a gas station on Fort Benning Road Friday evening.

Police say the victim, identified as a 24-year-old black male, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting.

The shooting happened Friday, May 28, at the Liberty Gas Station located at 1103 Fort Benning Road.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There is a heavy police presence at a Liberty gas station on Fort Benning Road in Columbus. Crime scene tape is up around part of the parking lot.

This is a developing situation. News 3 has a reporter on the scene working to gather more information.

We will update this article through the evening.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories