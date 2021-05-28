Heavy police presence on Fort Benning Road, one man shot

UPDATE 05/28/2021 6:39 p.m. – According to officials with the Columbus Police Department, one person was injured in a shooting at a gas station on Fort Benning Road Friday evening.

Police say the victim, identified as a 24-year-old black male, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting.

The shooting happened Friday, May 28, at the Liberty Gas Station located at 1103 Fort Benning Road.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There is a heavy police presence at a Liberty gas station on Fort Benning Road in Columbus. Crime scene tape is up around part of the parking lot.

This is a developing situation. News 3 has a reporter on the scene working to gather more information.

We will update this article through the evening.