BREAKING: Heavy Police presence on Rosemont Drive, one person shot

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There is a heavy police presence on Rosemont Drive in Columbus. Multiple police units have responded to the area.

According to officials with the Columbus Police Department, one person was shot. Police said the victim is a Black male. The victim is being transported to the hospital for treatment.

Crime scene tape is cordoning off Rosemont Drive near the intersection with Manchester Expressway.

More than a dozen evidence markers were spotted on the ground at the crime scene.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL on-air and online for new details as they become available.