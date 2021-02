COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There is a heavy police presence at a gas station on St. Mary’s Road.

Multiple police units have responded to the gas station near the intersection of St. Mary’s Road and Northstar Drive. The incident happened Friday night.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area until the scene has been cleared

WRBL News 3 has a reporter on scene and is working to gather more information.

Stay with WRBL on air and online for new details as they become available.