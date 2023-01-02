HARTFORD, Ala (WDHN)– A police chase from Geneva to Hartford ended in a single-vehicle crash after the driver hit a power pole at high speed around midnight on Sunday

According to Geneva Police Chief Pepper Mock, a traffic stop was initiated in Geneva and after a second unit arrived on the scene, the suspect fled and the chase ensued.

Hartford Police were able to lay a successful spike strip at the intersection of Highway 52 and Highway 167 in Hartford.

Chief Mock says after hitting the spike strip, the suspect drove nearly half a mile down the road from the intersection and crashed into a power pole in front of Friend Bank.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken into Geneva Police Custody.

While searching the suspect’s truck, police say they found nearly a gram of meth.

The suspect was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and attempting to elude law enforcement.

Traffic was temporarily blocked at the intersection of Highway 52 and Sixth Avenue.

Geneva Police, Hartford Police, and Hartford Fire and Rescue are on the scene.

Hartford Utilities are also on the scene working on the destroyed pole and power lines.

Hartford Mayor Neil Strickland says Friend Bank will most likely not have power for around five hours and residents in the area should expect power outages for around two hours.

Stay with WDHN for updates.