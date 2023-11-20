HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Hogansville Police Department (HPD) said that a man was arrested after officers found methamphetamine and other drug-related objects in his vehicle.

According to HPD, on Monday, around 3:22 p.m., officers responded to a report about multiple suspicious individuals in the area of the Lake Jimmy Jackson Recreation.

After arriving on the scene, officers met with an individual inside a parked vehicle. During an investigation, officers established probable and searched the vehicle.

Offices found illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia. The individual, which officers later identified as Daniel McDavid is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of drug-related objects.