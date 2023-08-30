HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Hogansville Police Department (HPD) released information on Wednesday about a domestic dispute in the parking lot of Family Dollar located on East Main Street, which resulted in the discovery of meth and the arrests of multiple individuals.

According to HPD, officers responded to a reported domestic dispute that occurred inside a vehicle in Family Dollar’s parking lot. HPD says that after officers met with the subjects and initiated an investigation, Hogansville K9 Officers noticed a baggie containing “suspected meth” located in the front console.

After further investigation, officers discovered additional material for using the substance on the individuals involved in the domestic dispute.

Following the investigation, all individuals involved were arrested.