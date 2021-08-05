Hogansville Police: Multiple vehicles broken into overnight

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Hogansville Police Department is investigating several vehicle break-ins.

According to police the incidents happened on August 4, 2021 in the areas of East Boyd Road and Maple Drive.

Police say several vehicles were targeted and multiple items were stolen.

Police are urging everyone to keep their vehicles locked and remove all valuable items.

Anyone with information about the person or people responsible for the break-ins should contact the Hogansville Police Department at (706) 637-6648..