HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Hogansville Police Department is warning residents about a scam affecting the community.

According to officials, someone is posting messages on community Facebook groups about a “dangerous mentally ill man on the loose” in the Hogansville area. This is being done to get people to click on links or re-share or text the post to someone else.

Police said posts like this one should not be sent to or shared with others, and urge everyone to not open emails or texts such as this one that have been sent to them.

Additionally, police said the citizen of Hogansville are safe because this is a scam, and was not a real situation in the community.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the police department.

Police posted an example of one of the message that was posted on a community Facebook page.

The example posted by police reads as follows:

Warning, dangerous mentally ill man on the loose in Hogansville! The public is being warned of Mr. K Brendon, he was reported missing last week from his home. He is mentally ill and is very dangerous, he walks around with a pocket knife, he used it to kill his wife’s cat a day before he went missing, if anyone sees him please report to the authorities. Warn others.