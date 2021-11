MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A 39-year-old man was discovered dead in the Brownsville community along Rogers Road.

Sheriff Andre’ Brunson says a person discovered the body Sunday around 3:30 and called 911. Brunson says the man had been shot. His name is not being released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

If you have any information on the case, please call law enforcement.