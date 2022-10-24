PHENIX CITY, Ala. ( WRBL) – A homicide investigation is underway in Phenix City after a body was discovered on the side of the Cutrate Road over the weekend. Phenix City Police have identified he victim as 41-year-old Rachael Marie Mixson of Columbus.

According to officials, on Oct. 22, 2022, officers responded to the area of Cutrate Road between Opelika Road and Copeland Drive at 4:05 p.m., following reports of a body on the side of the roadway. Information about about how long Mixson’s body was there was not released.

Police have not released a cause of death for Mixson, but have said her death is being investigated as a homicide.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL on-air and online for new details as they become available.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to contract Inv. Issan Duke (334) 448-2813, Lt. Angela Leslie (334) 448-2837 or the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 448-2800.