AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Law enforcement is investigating a shooting that left a man dead and another hospitalized on Wednesday night.

Around 10:25 p.m. on May 24, officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Country Club Drive.

According to the Americus Police Department, 24-year-old Michael Atkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

26-year-old Jekwan Cobb was taken to a hospital. There is no word on his condition at this time.

This case is being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Americus Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at (229) 924-3677. The afterhours line can be reached at (229) 937-9011.