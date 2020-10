HATCHECHUBBEE, Ala. (WRBL) – Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor has confirmed that a homicide investigation is underway after a body was found in Hatchechubbee.

Sheriff Taylor says the body is believed to be that of missing Phenix City man, Anthony Welborn.

Sheriff Taylor will hold a press conference this evening via Zoom.

