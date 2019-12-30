Homicide victim in Hurtsboro, Alabama identified by Russell County Coroner

HURTSBORO, Ala. (WRBL) – A victim of multiple gunshots found in Hurtsboro, Ala. has been identified by the Russell County Coroner’s Office.

Randolph Cannon, 63, of Hurtsboro, was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:39 p.m. Russell County Coroner Arthur L. Sumbry, Jr. said Cannon appears to have multiple gunshot wounds to his head and body.

Cannon’s body will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery, Ala. for an autopsy on Dec. 31.

The death is being investigated as a homicide.

Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor will hold a press conference at 5 p.m. in relation to a shooting.

