COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Enterprise woman who had an alleged online relationship with a prosecutor has been booked in the Coffee County Jail after officials say she was kicked out of the rehab facility where she was serving her sentence.

Attorneys in the case of Jamie Connolly are asking that a court revoke Connolly’s sentence or impose sanctions on the Community Corrections Program after Connolly was dismissed from Starting Point Recovery Center after failing to take her medications as directed and instead snorting them.

Connolly was supposed to graduate from Starting Point Recovery Center in December.

Connolly still faces other drug charges in Houston County, to go along with this charge. One of the charges could put Connolly behind bars for life.

Along with her ongoing drug cases, Connolly was the whistleblower exposing alleged misconduct with a Houston County Assistant District Attorney.

In February 2022, Connolly wrote a letter to the court alleging that former Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson friended her on Facebook in October 2021, and the two began having an “online relationship.” Johnson was the prosecutor in one of Connolly’s court cases in 2019.

Johnson was placed on leave in February. After being indicted on multiple ethic charges by a grand jury in October 2022, Johnson turned himself into the Houston County Jail. He bonded out nearly an hour later. The District Attorney’s Office 20th Judicial Circuit later fired Johnson.

According to the court filing, Connolly will be held in the Coffee County Jail until a hearing is held in her case. The date for the hearing has yet to be scheduled.