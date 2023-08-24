HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— On Wednesday, August 17, a Houston County homebuilder was indicted by a grand jury on 29 counts of Mortgage Fraud, according to court documents.

Ryan Kriser and his office assistant, Shelley Brown, were arrested in March 2023 after a year-long fraud investigation by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

After their arrests, Houston County Corporal Brandon Barnes revealed that, throughout the investigation, officials found fraudulent and forged documents, including certificates of occupancy, building permits, sewage inspections, and termite bond records.

CPL Barnes said the investigation started when a homeowner went to Dothan Utilities to get her lights turned on and presented a certificate of occupancy from Houston County. The county does not issue certificates of occupancy.

Kriser and Brown were charged with 29 counts of residential fraud. Brown is charged with an additional 33 counts of possession of a forged instrument in the second degree. Both were released on bond.

Kriser’s indictments have not been made public as of Thursday morning, and court documents have not revealed if Brown has been indicted.

Kriser’s trial is set to start on Monday, December 4.