OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Human remains were found by a dog Wednesday afternoon in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 200 block of Whitewater Falls Road after the property owner found a human forearm and hand bought onto the property by a dog.

“Sheriff’s office arrived, started searching in the initial proximity, probably 150-150 yards away they discovered the female’s body in a creek bed.” Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said.

Deputies said the remains are those of a woman. Her identity has not been released.

The sheriff’s office has been in contact with a family of a missing Salem woman.

“The sheriff’s office has been investigating a missing persons case in that general area and based on things that we observed we did go ahead and inform the family of the findings and they did provide us with some additional information.” Addis said.

An autopsy will be conducted Friday.