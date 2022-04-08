HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A Huntsville doctor has pleaded guilty to billing insurers millions of dollars for unnecessary tests.

The U.S Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama said Dr. Eric Beck, 63, has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud. The charges allege that Beck, operator of the Valley Center for Nerve Studies and Rehabilitation in Huntsville, conspired with the owner of QBR, a Huntsville-based testing company, to bill insurers for millions of dollars of electro-diagnostic tests – regardless of whether those tests were medically necessary.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office further stated that Beck billed insurers through his National Provider Identifier number, even when he didn’t personally conduct, supervise, interpret, or have anything to do with the tests beyond using his NPI number.

Beck filed a plea agreement Thursday, agreeing to plead guilty. The agreement shows Beck billed insurers more than $28 million for the medically unnecessary tests.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office added that Beck has fully cooperated with authorities during the investigation. Beck faces up to five years in prison on the conspiracy charge.