Huntsville Police Officer arrested, charged with DUI

31-year-old Taylor Wright Stegall was arrested and charged with driving under the influence Sunday night by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department confirmed the arrest of one of their own over the weekend.

Authorities say Stegall was off-duty at the time of his arrest.

Stegall was booked into the Madison County Jail around 9:20 Sunday night on a $1,000 bond. He has since been released.

Pending the outcome of the investigation, Stegall has been placed under administrative leave.

