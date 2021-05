Huntsville says it has paid $89,000 for William Darby’s murder defense, disciplinary hearing on indefinite hold

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — After nearly two weeks of questions the City of Huntsville has said it has paid $89,132 to assist the defense of police officer William ‘Ben’ Darby, who was convicted of murder May 7.

In a news release Huntsville also provided an unusual chronology of Darby’s job status. The city said Police Chief Mark McMurray had asked on May 11 for a disciplinary hearing to be set for Darby concerning his future employment and a hearing was set for May 24. Darby had been on paid leave.

But, the news release goes on to say that Darby is no longer on paid leave.

“However, Mr. Darby is no longer on paid administrative leave,” the news release said. “He is now on accrued leave with pay, having availed himself to certain rights under federal law. As a result, his formal hearing has been postponed and will be promptly rescheduled to a later date following a change in his leave status.”

It is not clear when that status change took place or how long the city has to wait before scheduling the disciplinary hearing.

News 19 asked the city for clarification following the news release this afternoon. The city said it cannot provide any further detail and pointed to this language in the release, citing federal privacy laws.

“This means the City, per federal law, will be unable to offer any further comment or details regarding Mr. Darby’s employment status and/or the disciplinary process until his leave status changes.”

Darby, 28, was convicted May 7 of murder in the April 2018 on-duty shooting death of Jeffery Parker at Parker’s home on Deramus Avenue. Parker had called 911 and told the dispatcher he planned to shoot himself.

Darby, the third officer on the scene, was inside Parker’s home for 11 seconds — and asked Parker several times to drop the gun he was pointing at his own head — before fatally shooting Parker with a shotgun. The Huntsville Police Department cleared Darby in the shooting about a month after the incident, but he was indicted by a Madison County grand jury in August 2018.

Following that indictment in August 2018, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle urged the city council in to help pay for Darby’s defense. The council agreed to pay up to $75,000 and later, after the defense asked for an additional $25,000, voted to cap its support of Darby at $125,000.

In Alabama, a court-appointed lawyer defending a murder case can’t receive more than $4,000 total, with no exceptions.

News 19 had asked the City of Huntsville multiple times how much it has spent on Darby’s defense. A city spokesperson said Wednesday they were still waiting for billing from Darby’s attorneys.

Darby’s murder trial lasted a week. Jurors deliberated about six hours over two days before convicting Darby. The defense had argued the armed Parker was a threat to Darby and other officers at the scene. The prosecution contended Parker was not aggressive and did not constitute an imminent threat to Darby.

Darby’s lawyers have vowed to appeal the verdict. Madison County Circuit Judge Donna Pate ordered a pre-sentencing investigation and allowed up to six weeks for that process to be completed. Judge Pate hasn’t set a sentencing date yet. Darby faces a sentence between 20 years to life in prison for the murder conviction.

