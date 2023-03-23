COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The trial of a Columbus man charged in the 2020 attack of an AutoZone worker continues on for the fourth day.

Jayvon Hatchett, 22, is charged with the aggravated assault of Michael Hunt on Aug. 25, 2020.

The trial started on Monday, March 20, 2023. Monday, jury selection wrapped up. Testimony began Tuesday, and took a day-long pause Wednesday.

Prosecution and defense have both stated Hatchett stabbed hunt seven times. Jurors will now decide whether or not Hatchett was sane during the act.

Forensic psychologist Dr. Christina Gliser was called to the witness stand by Defense Attorney Steve Craft. Gliser testified after a series of tests and speaking with Hatchett, his mother, father and ex-girlfriend, she diagnosed him with schizoaffective bipolar disorder.

Dr. Gliser provided the courtroom with a description of the diagnosis.

“I diagnosed him with schizoaffective disorder, bipolar type, which is a blend of both psychotic symptoms, seeing and hearing things other people don’t,” said Dr. Gliser. “Having strange beliefs that are not based in fact having cognitive impairment where your thoughts are just muddled and scattered, seeming paranoid or fearful and also with mood disturbance symptoms.”

Dr. Gliser says Hatchett was symptomatic when he stabbed Hunt. Hatchett reported hearing voices as well as seeing horns on Hunt.

District Attorney Stacey Jackson argued otherwise, stating there were no previous medical records or a diagnosis before the stabbing.

Jackson is expected to call another psychologist to the stand later today who found differing results from Dr. Gliser.

According to Jackson, his witness believes Hatchett does not have schizoaffective bipolar disorder.

The defense rested just before noon, the state will call their witness to the stand after lunch.