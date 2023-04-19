COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man charged with a triple murder was scheduled for his first court appearance Wednesday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.

Jerimiah Walker didn’t appear, instead sending a message to the judge that he wanted to hire a private attorney.

That didn’t stop the family of 54-year-old Michael Carter, Sr., his wife, 50-year-old Tonya, and their 19-year-old son Michael Carter, Jr., from talking.

Madison Carter knows exactly what she wants to see happen to Walker – the 19-year-old man who allegedly killed both her parents and her younger brother.

“I want a life for a life. I want a life for a life,” Madison Carter said. “You took my whole family out and let me watch you take them out. So, I want a life or a life. As in death row.”

The Carters were shot to death on Feb. 19th at the Motel 6 on Victory Drive.

Family members say Walker had been living with them before they moved into the motel while repairs were being done on their home.

Madison Carter is not the only one who wants the death penalty for Walker, if he’s convicted.

Here’s what Michael Carter’s older brother, Milton, had to say about Walker, who was arrested last week in Memphis.

“I want the death penalty,” said Michael Carter Sr.’s older brother, Milton. “He don’t deserve the taxpayer time, money. Nobody’s time. He’s the devil, he’s malicious. He’s a danger to society. Period. He need to answer — now.”

District Attorney Stacey Jackson reserved comment this morning when asked about the possibility of seeking the death penalty against Walker. The DA says he wanted to wait until after the preliminary hearing before commenting.

