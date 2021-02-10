 

‘I’m so sorry’: Man charged with murder in death of 13-year-old girl dragged by car

Crime

by: KSN News,

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man arrested in the death of a 13-year-old girl who had been dragged by a stolen car appeared before a judge Tuesday afternoon.

Kevin Palmer, 34, is accused in the death of Brianna Ibarra. Prosecutors have charged him with murder in the first degree in the commission of a felony. He is also charged with theft of property or services valued between $1,500 and $25,000.

“I’m so sorry that this happened. I’m so sorry,” Palmer told the judge as he kept putting his head down on the desk during the proceeding.

Kevin Palmer puts his head on the desk while appearing before a judge Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (KSN photo)

Police said Palmer stole the Ibarra family’s car from a restaurant parking lot. While her family was inside getting food, Brianna stayed in the car and was sitting in the backseat.

Investigators said as Palmer drove the car away, Brianna tried to get out but got caught in the seat belt. As a result, she was dragged for several miles and died from her injuries.

Palmer’s bond is set at $500,000. His next court date is Feb. 18.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

