 

In first post-COVID verdict, jury finds Columbus man accused of killing his child not guilty on all charges

COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL) – A father accused of the killing his son walked out of a Muscogee County courtroom a free man today. 

Nathaniel Lee Ghant Washington, III, has been facing murder and child cruelty charges for more than four years in connection with the death of his 4-year-old son, Nathaniel Lee Ghant Washington, IV. 

After deliberating for 22 hours over four days, the Superior Court jury came back with a not guilty decision on all three counts Washington was facing, two murder charges and one count of child cruelty. 

It was the first murder trial in the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit in more than a year. Last March, the COVID crisis brought a halt to all jury trials in Georgia. Defense attorney Stacey Jackson said the decision has been a long time coming.

“I am obviously feeling relief for Mr. Washington,” Jackson said. “This has been a long, hard battle for several years. … He has lived five years with this dark cloud hanging over his head. Now, the sun is shining through the jury.”  

This started on Sept. 29, 2012 when the younger Washington was just 29 days old. Police were called to a Columbus residence for an injured child. The baby had suffered a brain injury.  

Washington was charged with first-degree cruelty to children at the time. 

On Sept. 9, 2016, police were called again. This time, the younger Washington, now 4, was found dead. 

A death investigation was conducted and in January police were notified by the Medical Examiner that the child’s manner of death a homicide and that the cause of death is due to the consequences of delayed complications to traumatic brain injury. 

Washington was arrested a month later on malice and felony murder charges. The case was tried in front of Superior Court Judge Ron Mullins.

It is the first murder case tried since new District Attorney Mark Jones took office. Jones was in and out of the courtroom, but Assistant District Attorney Jarrell Schley tried the case.

