Inaccurate court transcript leads to convicted killer getting reduced sentence just before retrial

A man convicted in the 2005 homicide of a Hurricane Katrina evacuee was back in Muscogee County Superior Court Monday after a judge granted him a new trial.

Antonio Jerome Magee was serving a life sentence for killing his girlfriend Mary Rodgers. They had fled Mississippi with their baby daughter during the storm.

The reason that Magee got a new trial were issues with the court transcript of the April 2008 trial in front of then-Judge Robert Johnston.

As the prosecution and defense prepared for the retrial ordered by Judge William Rumer, there were many issues.

Johnston has since died. The unlicensed court reporter, whom the new judge says faked the trial transcript, could not be found.

At least one key witness has died, and an already stressed Muscogee County criminal justice system was left to clean up the mess.

After first granting a delay until next month, Assistant District Attorney Mark Anthony and defense attorney Jennifer Curry hammered out a deal and plea bargain.

Magee’s life in prison sentence was reduced for voluntary manslaughter. Judge William Rumer sentenced him to 17 years to serve. Magee has already served 14 years and is eligible for parole.

The primary issue was the state could not produce an accurate transcript of the previous trial for Magee’s appeal.

The late Robert Johnston was the judge in question and the court reporter was Sharon Dilleshaw.

The mess fell into Rumer’s lap.

Defense attorney Jennifer Curry was ready to go to trial before the plea bargain was struck.

“We really don’t have a good picture of what happened at the first trial,” she said. “Because the case is so old we have at least two witnesses who are now deceased. And we are relying heavily on police reports at this point. So, it’s difficult to really know what happened the first go around.”

Curry said a trial without an accurate transcript would not have been fair.

“To try and recreate a trial 14 years later that was already circumstantial when you can’t find the witnesses, it would never be a fair trial at that point,” she said. “So, some individuals may think it’s a technicality we have a system in place that is supposed to be fair for both sides. And we you don’t have an accurate transcript and don’t have evidence still available, don’t have witnesses available, it wouldn’t be fair for either side.”