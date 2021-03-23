 

Initial hearing for capital murder suspect Quartez Thomas delayed for a second day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus man facing capital murder charges for a double homicide earlier this month at a Family Dollar in east Columbus had his Recorder’s Court hearing delayed for a second time Tuesday.

Quartez Thomas, 25, was arrested without incident about 2 Tuesday morning at a Phenix City hotel the night after he was accused of shooting his former girlfriend and one of her friends in broad daylight outside the Floyd Road store on March 2. 

District Attorney Mark Jones has announced he will seek the death penalty against Thomas. That caused a delay of the Recorder’s Court hearing two weeks ago. The public defender representing Thomas requested a second delay.  

The hearing is now scheduled for 9 a.m. March 30. 

.Jasmine Trice, 30, was pronounced dead at the store and Kiera Williams, 28, died at the hospital, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. 

Williams and Thomas had been in a relationship. 

The shooting happened in front of Williams’ 6-year-old child. 

