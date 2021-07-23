Inman man receives 20 year prison sentence for shooting at troopers during chase

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – According to the Spartanburg County Solicitor, an Inman man has received 20 years in prison and 5 years of probation for shooting at two Highway Patrol troopers who were attempting to stop him for a traffic violation in February of 2019.

Andrey Khorzhevskiy, 22, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree assault and battery, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, unlawful carrying of a weapon, failure to stop for a blue light and siren and receiving stolen goods.

The solicitor said on February, 24, 2019, a trooper attempted a traffic stop on Khorzhevskiy’s car for a defective headlight near the intersection of Highway 9 and Highway 292. He sped away from the troopers and crossed the center line. A second trooper joined the pursuit moments later.

According to the solicitor, as Khorzhevskiy crossed Lake Bowen on Highway 9, he slowed his car and fired 6 shots out the back window at the pursuing troopers.

The troopers discontinued the pursuit and Khorzhevskiy was last seen fleeing toward the North Carolina state line. Khorzhevskiy abandoned the vehicle on private property in Polk County.

Investigators found Khorzhevskiy’s fingerprint inside the abandoned vehicle the following day. Deputies showed a picture of the abandoned vehicle to Khorzhevskiy’s family and they confirmed his ownership.

After his arrest, Khorhevskiy initially claimed he let someone else borrow the car, according to the solicitor. He later changed his story to say he was driving but a female passenger shot at the troopers. Khorzhevskiy identified the female and investigators learned she was incarcerated in Rutherfordton when the pursuit occurred.

Khorzhevskiy’s prior criminal record includes failure to stop for a blue light and siren, possession of methamphetamine, second-degree burglary, grand larceny, driving under suspension and operating uninsured.