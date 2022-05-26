LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An inmate death at the Lee County Jail is under investigation. The death happened on May 25, 2022. According to a news release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, “conditions present at the time of the discovery of the inmate indicated that foul play was involved.”

Corrections officers at the jail were notified at 7:45 p.m. that an inmate was possibly in distress. Deputies responded to a cell that housed two inmate and discovered a 58-year-old male inmate unresponsive, according to officials.

Deputies performed CPR on the man while awaiting the arrival Emergency Transport Services and Lee County jail medical staff.

Deputies were unable to revive the inmate.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones called in ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation division to investigate the death and the circumstance surrounding it.

Officials said a 34-year-old male inmate has been developed as a suspect.