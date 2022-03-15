DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities say an inmate at a North Alabama Community Based-Facility escaped Monday night.

35-year-old Douglas Kyle Paseur escaped the Decatur Work Release Center, located at 1401 State Hwy 20, at around 7:14 p.m. on Monday, March 14, officials say.

Police describe Paseur as being 6’1, 165 lbs. with brown hair and eyes. He has multiple scars.

Paseur was booked into the facility in April 2015 for 21 years on a Class-A felony related to drugs.

If you have any information related to Paseur’s capture, contact local authorities, the North Alabama Community Based-Facility, or the state’s Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825, or call 911.