COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Law enforcement is searching for an escaped Muscogee County Prison inmate who they believe is in the Cooper Creek Park area.

Robert Manis walked off a work detail being supervised by Muscogee County prison officers. Those officers called both the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus Police.

Manis is 5′ 11″ tall and about 230 pounds, with green eyes and brown and gray hair.

