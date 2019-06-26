Insurance fraud investigation leads to arrests of two Columbus residents

Agents in the Fraud Investigations Division at the Georgia Department of Insurance have made eight arrests in the last ten days as part of an insurance fraud round up.

The round up consisted of raids across the state with the assistance of local agencies.

There are two Columbus residents included in the arrest. Dionte Jones, 25, and Mackery A. Strong, 29, are accused of altering vehicle identification numbers on cars, obtaining insurance on those cars, and then staging accidents or pawning them.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office, Loganville P.D., Atlanta P.D., Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Cobb County P.D., Fulton County Marshal’s Office, and Union City P.D. assisted with the arrest of these individuals, who are to be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Insurance fraud is a felony punishable by imprisonment for two to ten years, or by a fine of up to $10,000, or both.