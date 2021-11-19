Intoxicated man robs LaGrange store, flees scene

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A man and woman were charged with robbery, and booked at the Troup County Jail.

On Nov. 19 at 12:30 a.m., the LaGrange Police Department received a call from local store clerk, Sahil Kumar Chaudhari. Chaudhari reported that an intoxicated man had reached behind the shop’s safety glass, and stole several cigars.

He then left the store, and fled the scene with a woman in a silver four-door sedan.

The Criminal Investigations Section identified the man as Braelen Thornton. Officers began searching for Thornton, and found him in the suspect vehicle at S Greenwood Street.

Thornton was taken to jail along with the woman accompanying him, Liliana Ochoa. At the time of the incident, Thornton and Ochoa were both on active probation for the following:

Braelen Thornton — DUI, Hit and Run

Liliana Ochoa — DUI, Driving While License Suspended

For more information, contact Detective Amy Sweatt at 706-883-2690, and

Lieutenant Cavender at 706-883-2630.