COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency have been conducting an investigation at an automotive body shop on Veterans Parkway since 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.



More than a dozen officers were on the property, in the 600 block of Veterans Parkway. It is off the southbound lane between 6th and 7th Streets.

A Columbus Police spokesman declined to comment, saying they do not discuss ongoing investigations. An ALEA officer on the scene said that any information would come from Columbus police.



Officers were working inside the building and in the areas around it. They were also photographing cars on the lot.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL on-air and online for new details as they become available.