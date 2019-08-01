It took several months for police to build a murder case against Julius Doby

A Columbus man accused of killing one man and shooting another while leaving him for dead made his first court appearance Thursday.

Julius Doby appeared in court to face murder charges in the May death of 25-year-old Johnny Javonta Hawkins Jr. Doby.

He faces aggravated assault and aggravated battery charges against his friend Jarvis Devontae Moore. He is accused of shooting Moore multiple times and then dragging him more than 200 feet under a vehicle.

Doby pleaded not guilty to all charges. Recorder’s Court Judge Julius Hunter ordered Doby held without bond and bound the case to Superior Court.

Columbus police detective Sherman Hayes did not give a motive for the incident near Thornton Drive and Kendrick Avenue.

Police interviewed Doby soon after the May 25 incident but did not arrest him until recently. Hawkins and Moore were lifelong friends. Doby was in the vehicle with them when the incident started.

Hayes told the court that when police first interviewed Doby the day after the incident, that Doby walked out of the Public Safety Center a free man.

“He said, ‘If you got enough, charge me,'” Hayes told the court.

It took more than two months and evidence from the vehicle’s GPS system for police to make the case, Hayes said.